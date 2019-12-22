|
|
Jean Louise Garbeff June 28, 1924 - December 14, 2019 Jean Louise Garbeff died peacefully in Stockton, California on December 14, 2019. The daughter of Genevieve and Anders Peterson, she was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 28, 1924. She was an extraordinary Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grand-mother,Great-Grandmother, and Friend with a warm smile, youthful outlook, and loving spirit that made each person she met feel special. Jean graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Home Economics and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. At Purdue, the auburn-haired beauty met a dashing former Army Air Corps navigator, Theodore Garbeff, whom she married in 1946. While Ted was finishing college, Jean worked in early childhood education and started the first on-campus childcare center. After moves to Berkeley, California and Rockford, Illinois, the family settled in Stockton in 1957. While raising her four children, Jean was a dedicated Volunteer in the Stockton community for organizations that included Junior Aid, Children's Home Society, PTA, Little League, and Girl Scouts. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, P.E.O., and the 19th Century Club. After Ted's retirement from Diamond Walnut, the couple moved to Rossmoor, Walnut Creek in 1987. In addition to spending lots of time with her 12 beloved grandchildren, sewing special Christmas gifts each year, traveling, and entertaining friends, Jean skillfully planned memorable annual all-Garbeff family beach vacations. Several years after Ted's passing in 2009, Jean returned to Stockton in 2013 to live at O'Connor Woods. She loved to play bridge, read, knit (many babies have been welcomed into the world with a hat or blanket), attend the symphony, and visit with long-time and new friends. Her crowning achievement was her family, who mourns the passing of an incredible Role Model, Dear Friend, and Best Pie and Cookie Maker. Jean is survived by her son, Peter (Loretta); granddaughter, Alexis Braden (Rick); great-granddaughters, Willa, Josie, and Genevieve Braden; grandson, Theodore Garbeff II (Kristin); great-grandson Julian Garbeff; and grandson, James Garbeff (Kaila Abruzzo); daughter, Anne Garbeff (Bruce Behrens); grandson, Andrew Behrens (Christine Stillings); grandson, Gregory Behrens (Abigail May); great-grandson, Otto and great-granddaughter, Clara Behrens; and grandson, Justin Behrens; daughter, Paula Mallett; grandson, Keith Mallett (Katie Culver); grandson, Derek Mallett (Jenna); great-grand-daughters, Brooke and Adrienne Mallett; grandson, Cole Mallett; and daughter, Sally Hosley (Paul); grandsons, Nelson (Megan Smith), Garrett, and Cooper Hosley. In Jean's memory, donations may be made to the Stockton Symphony, Children's Home of Stockton or P.E.O. Foundation scholarships.
Published in The Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019