Jean Stout Hagan

Jean Stout Hagan Obituary
Jean Stout Hagan

Nov. 13, 1921 - Mar. 6, 2019

Jean Stout (Burnside) Hagan passed away peacefully March 6, 2019. She was 97 years old and surrounded by loving family.

Jean was born November 13, 1921 in Augusta, Kansas to Francis and Margaret "Peggy" Stout. At age 6, she moved to Fresno, California. At age 12, she moved to Stockton. She

attended Stockton High School, graduating in 1940. She married William Burnside in 1941 and had two children, Beth and

Robert. Jean married Owen Hagan in 1960. With Owen she helped establish Hagan

Engineering.

Jean had a passion for nature and loved hiking and camping. She was artistic and loved painting, drawing, designing house plans, gardening, and needlework. She survived several

beloved dogs.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Abinanti (husband Ray); daughter-in-law Pam Burnside Dias (husband Dave); her stepchildren Kristine Hagan and Kathleen Gagnon; her sister

Patricia Vannucci, and grandchildren Paul (wife Rita), Jean

(husband Lee) and Lisa

(husband Patrick) Abinanti;

Sabrina Filippi (husband

Dennis); Kevin McGuire

(wife Michele); Keary McGuire;

Casey Cooke (wife Rani); Kelly Norton (husband Kurt); Jim

Biddle; Jimmy Hagan (wife Kim); Michael Hagan; Michelle Mariani; Michael Cooke; Sarah Sprague (husband Keith); and Jon Dias. Jean is also survived by numerous great-grand-children, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Neal Stout; husband, Owen Hagan; son, Robert

Burnside; stepson, Jim Hagan; and former spouse, William Burnside.

A memorial will take place 11:00am on April 6, 2019 at

First Baptist Church, 3535 North El Dorado St. in Stockton (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Hospice of San Joaquin or your .

Guests can sign online guestbook at www.deyoungshorelinechapel.com
Published in The Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019
