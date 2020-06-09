Jeanne D'Angeli Sept. 12, 1947 - June 1, 2020 Jeanne D'Angeli, n‚e DeWilde, was born on September 12, 1947 in Neenah, Wisconsin to Robert and Janet DeWilde. Jeanne died in Austin, Texas on June 1, 2020 at the age of 72 due to complications from progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Jeanne grew up in Long Beach, California; Hastings-on-Hudson, New York; Arlington Heights, Illinois; and Kentfield, California where she attended Redwood High School. Jeanne graduated from Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay) and lived most of her adult life in Stockton, California before relocating to Texas in 2014. She was a daycare provider before becoming an elementary school teacher in Stockton Unified School District. Jeanne enjoyed defending and supporting causes that benefited teachers and local as well as national issues. She liked to travel, cook, and have long conversations with friends and family. She enjoyed all kinds of music from Broadway to Brazilian. She was a caring person who devoted herself to helping others, whether friends, students, or family. Jeanne is survived by her two sons, Ethan Parker (Olivia) and Daniel Parker (Mary Jean, granddaughter Vivian), and her brother Daniel DeWilde (Babette, niece Kaitlin). A private Episcopal service will be held in Austin on Wednesday, June 10. Memorial donations may be made to UNICEF.