Jeanne Wyner Feb. 26, 1933 - April 24, 2020 Jeanne Wyner passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 with family at her side. She was 87. Born in SF, Jeanne resided in Daly City for 50 years before moving to Stockton. Jeanne's favorites included slot machines, bingo, cards, mahjong, shopping and word puzzles Jeanne is predeceased by husband, Barry Wyner of 61 years. She is survived by daughters Jodi Holmes (Gordon), Micki Wu (Randy) and Marci Jones (Shae). She took complete joy in her 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. In the midst of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020