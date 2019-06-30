|
Jeannette Lenzi
Aug. 29, 1925 - Jun 19, 2019
Jeannette Lenzi was born Jeannette Francine Arbicor on August 29th 1925 in Stockton, CA. She passed peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, AZ on June 19th 2019.
Jeannette grew up with her two loving parents, Joe & Paulmira Arbicor on the south side of Stockton. She was only child. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1942 and then
attended College of Pacific for two years. At age 20 she moved to San Francisco and became a model for a local SF agency. In 1946 she married the love of her life, Rick Lenzi. The couple settled in Stockton in 1950. Rick became a successful insurance agent for New York Life and Jeannette was a loving mother and homemaker. She was an avid bridge player and also did a lot of volunteer work in town.
The Lenzi's had a passion for travel and over the years went to many wonderful and exotic destinations around the world. In 1982 they purchased a second home in Scottsdale, AZ and eventually retired to the desert in 2007.
Jeannette is survived by her two sons, Steve Lenzi and Bob Lenzi; two grandchildren, Tara Michelle Thames and Erica Brooke Lenzi; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Taylor Thames and Kelsey Gail Thames.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held to honor her memory at the home in Scottsdale on July 9th.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019