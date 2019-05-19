|
Jeannine Marguerite Libhart
Nov. 17, 1925 - May 8, 2019
Jeannine Marguerite Libhart was born on November 17, 1925 in Paris, France to Marcel and Simone Burney. She met the love of her life, Ray Libhart, during World War II when he helped to liberate France. After marrying in France, she and Ray made the long trip back to California. They lived in Tracy
with his parents for a short time before moving to Stockton. They had two children, Patricia and John. Jeannine loved to cook, garden, going to church, and was an avid volunteer for her church and various charities. She is survived by her son, John Libhart, daughter-in-law, Carol Libhart, grandchildren,
Jennifer, John, Rien, and
Stephanie Libhart, great-grandchildren, Alyssa Lopez, Tianna Spruell, Gabby and
A.J. Quezada-Perez, and great-great-grandchild, Vicente Lopez. Services will be held on June 4, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm, with a viewing at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019