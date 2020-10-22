Jeffery Charles Loudon Jeffery Charles Loudon was born September 10,1958. He died peacefully at home at the age of 62 on October 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Bryce and Joan Loudon. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Loudon of 30 years, his daughters Amber Loudon and Dawn Marchini, son in-law Matt Marchini, his grandchildren Ayden Cordaro and Lorelai Marchini, his brother Randy Loudon and sister Cindy Estes. Jeff was born in Lodi, CA. He grew up in Central CA and lived many of his adult years in Stockton, where he retired. Jeff was a 3rd generation glazier and ran a residential glass shop, Wilson Way Glass, for over 32 years. He was a fun loving guy who enjoyed making people laugh. He would often share his many stories with others. He loved listening to Elvis. Jeff enjoyed impersonating Elvis while performing in front of a crowd at his bar, The Midnight Club. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life in Jeff's honor is Saturday 11/14/20 12 - 3pm . Lodi Moose Lodge 3824 E Woodbridge Rd, Acampo Ca 95220.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store