Jeffery R Harper, D. D. S. May 4, 1950 - September 8, 2019 Dr. Jeffery Harper, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, at the age of 69. Jeff is remembered lovingly by his wife Valerie, daughters Melissa and Chrissy, and sons-in-law Rhyan and Adam. He was the proud Papa of grandchildren Logan (8), Greyson (6) and Avery (3). He is predeceased by his parents Mary and Roy Harper. Jeff was the ultimate do-it-yourselfer, a perfectionist with the highest standards. He was a gifted craftsman, dabbling in the lapidary and metal arts, stained glass and woodworking crafts. He studied any subject and with his attention to detail he could master it. Eventually his natural skills and God given talent led him into dentistry, restoration of antique cars and construction of his family's home. Jeff loved his family. Being an only child, he found great joy when he met his true love Val while attending dental school at U.O.P. Dental School in San Francisco. She introduced him to her wonderful family and they married in 1978 to start their journey in life together. Moving to Stockton, California in 1980, they started a dental practice that introduced them to the wonderful people of the Central Valley. Starting a family of their own, a whole new life blossomed. Daughters, Melissa and Christy grew up learning how to entertain themselves during the building of the family home and getting immersed in the worlds of Science Olympiad and 4H with their dad at their side. He was so proud of his children and the lives they have created on their own with their spouses Rhyan and Adam. His grandchildren Logan, Greyson, and Avery were his ultimate gifts of joy and pride. As a child, Jeff was introduced to music starting with an accordion at the age of 5. He eventually learned how to play multiple musical instruments and also sang in many different choir groups. He ended his musical career as part of the Stockton Chorale and being invited with them to sing at Carnegie Hall during its centennial year celebration. His love of antique cars led to many adventures at swap meets growing up with his dad. They searched for car parts and swapped tall tales with the numerous friends and fellow car enthusiasts they met along the 60 year hobbyist journey. So many friends, so many stories of hidden car gems in some far away storage building or field, so many tall tales and so many warm memories of fellowship! Jeff's Masonic life started with an interest in history and tradition of brotherhood. This led to him becoming Master of two lodges and Inspector of his district. Many life long friendships evolved from those years of service. Jeff left us on Sunday, September 8th, after a long illness. He leaves us too soon. Our hearts are broken. Thank you Jeff for being who you were and for loving us. Of course we will miss you and your smile and your love. Services will be held at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA at 10 am Friday, September 13, 2019. Burial will be private following the service. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Sept. 11, 2019