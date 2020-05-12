|
|
Jeffery R. Willis December 26, 1946 - May 7, 2020 Jeffery R. Willis of Stockton, CA passed away May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a quick valiant battle with cancer. Jeff was born Dec 26, 1946 to Rex and Gertrude Willis in Stockton, Ca. He started working at the age of 14 for his father at the family business, B. Willis and Sons. At 16 he started driving dump trucks. Jeff graduated from A. A. Stagg High School in 1965. He went to work for Sharp Army Depot before enlisting in the U.S. Navy and serving in Viet Nam. Upon returning he became a partner with B. Willis and Sons and then owner of J.R. Willis Sand Loam and Gravel. He finished his career working for G. L. Brock Construction. He met Liz (Crowl) Willis in 1970 and they were married in 1972. They have two daughters, Dianah and Linda. After retiring in 2008 he and Liz traveled and had great adventures by themselves, with grandkids, family and friends., Jeff enjoyed starting his day at the doughnut shop with his friends and his afternoons on his riding lawn mower. He is predeceased in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Liz, daughters Dianah Willis, Linda Nash, (Brett Chandler) and 6 grandchildren, Nikole, Natalie and Allison Nash, Delaney and Daphne Pfeifle and Gavin "Buddy" Chandler. Also survived by his sister Geraldine Treece (Don Treece) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be announced at a later day. Thank you to Hospice for their kind care.
Published in The Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020