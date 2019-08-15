|
Jeffrey Glynn Tarrant April 4,1956 - Aug. 5, 2019 BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY Jeffrey G. Tarrant, long-time entrepreneur and founder and chairman of MOV37 and Prot‚g‚ Partners based in New York City, passed away August 5th at his home in Bridgehampton, NY, Jeff's immediate family was with him throughout his final days. He was born April 4, 1956, in Stockton, CA, to the late Gilmore G. and LaVerne (Schon) Tarrant. Jeffrey grew up in Stockton, CA and initially began his 35+ year hedge fund investment career in the San Francisco Bay Area before moving to Germany and then ultimately to New York City. Jeffrey was a graduate of the Harvard Business School and University of California (Davis) and Lincoln High. He was an inductee into the 2018 HFM InvestHedge Hall of Fame, which recognizes the innovative contributions of prominent hedge fund investors. Jeffrey also was dedicated to supporting philanthropic efforts in various areas including cancer research, human rights, enriching children's lives, education and promoting social issues through films. Jeffrey loved his home town and the many memories of growing up in Stockton. During this past year he has established a fund and visited with local leadership to invest in the future of Stockton. His daughters and sister will be carrying forth this work to create a legacy in his home town. Jeffrey is survived by his daughters, Paulina Tarrant and Fabienne Tarrant both of New York City; sisters, Dorothy Tarrant (David) of Pacifica, CA and Lynn Tarrant, of Stockton, CA; and nephews Jason (May) Gaskins and Jeffrey (Cindy) Ballantine and many close friends. Those who wish to remember Jeffrey in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to: Stockton Scholars Fund (administered by the Reinvent Stockton Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit) www.stocktonscholars.org. Mail to: Reinvent Stockton Foundation in Memory of Jeffrey Tarrant, 110 N San Joaquin Street - 3rd Floor, Stockton, CA 95202. A private service was held at Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Southampton, NY.
Published in The Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019