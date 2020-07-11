Jeffrey Joseph Paustenbach 1965 - 2020 With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved Jeffrey Joseph Pausten-bach, age 55, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by family at his home after an 8-month battle with glioblas-toma. Jeff was born in 1965 and grew up in Napa, CA. He was the son of Raymond Frederick Paustenbach and Shirley Ann Rosano. He graduated from Napa High School in 1983. He continued his education at Sacramento State Univer-sity where he earned a degree in Finance and met his wife, Kim. Jeff and Kim married in 1993 and moved to Stockton, where they raised their two children. Jeff worked in the mortgage lending industry for over 30 years and spent the last several years with Scenic Oaks Funding. Jeff had a passion for helping people and always had a story. He was able to find humor in nearly all aspects of life and was known for his smile and genuineness. Jeff is survived by his wife, Kim, his mother, Shirley, his children, Ashlen and William, and two brothers, Doug (Lyanne) and Jim (Brenna), along with nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you send donations in Jeff's name to the American Brain Tumor Association.