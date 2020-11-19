1/1
Jerald (Jerry) Tarwater
Jerald (Jerry) Tarwater

April 18, 1939 -
November 14, 2020
Jerry passed away after a long illness. Survived by wife Nelwyn Tarwater, mother Lydia Bennett Brookings Oregon, Brother Vernon Tarwater (Linda) Gold Beach Oregon, niece Anne Herbert (Chris) Bandon Oregon, Sharon Tarwater, Tammy Tarwater of Washington and many valued friends. Predeceased by Son Thomas (Tom) Tarwater and father Thomas J. Tarwater. Jerry resided in Brookings OR, and Stockton. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, RV-ing. He was a licensed pilot and flew many missions to Baja for the flying Samaritans. No service to be held at this time.
Family requests any memorials to be sent to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA 95204.

Published in The Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
