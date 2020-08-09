Jeremy Scott Harden "Big Jerm" April 21,1976 - May 15, 2020 Jeremy was born April 21,1976, in Stockton, CA, to parents Fred A. and Sharon L. Harden. He passed away in Manhattan, NY, on May 15, 2020 at age 44 of unknown cause. He was raised with his siblings Vicki, Cyndi, Yvonne, Nancy, and David. He attended Fillmore Elementary, Fremont Middle School, and Franklin High School. Jeremy had a real sense of humor, which entertained his family and friends alike. He was a real sports enthusiast, with his favorite teams being the SF 49ers and the SF Giants, attending multiple games for each team. He lived and worked in Stockton, CA, Reno, NV, Utah, and moved to NYC in 2011.He is survived by his mother Sharon, his sisters Vicki (Mike) Standing, Cyndi Neal, Yvonne Harden, Nancy Williams, brother David (Patricia), and brother-in-law Tony. He leaves behind an aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great-nephew. Jeremy was preceded in death by his father Fred A. Harden, both sets of grandparents, and infant niece Kaitlyn Williams. He is greatly missed by his family. There will be a virtual memorial when his remains return from NY. For further information about the memorial, you may contact Yvonne @ Yvonneharden@comcast.net or Nancy @ nancywilliams145@gmail.com.



