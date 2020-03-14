|
Dr. Jerold Joseph Yecies 1940 - 2020 Dr. Jerold Joseph Yecies died in Stockton, CA on March 12,2020. He was born May 21, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Yecies (1906-1976) and Ann Sherrin Yecies (1912 -1992). Jerry graduated from McKeesport High School in 1958 where he was an all-state clarinetist. He received a scholarship and graduated with a degree in chemistry from Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH in 1962. In 1961 Jerry married his high school sweetheart Judith Roslyn Weiss and they were married 58 years. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in 1966. Jerry did a residency in pediatrics at Johns Hopkins. His residency was split by his military service and he served as epidemiologist for the US Navy's Sixth Fleet based in Naples, Italy. He left the Navy as a Lt. Commander. Dr. Yecies completed his medical training with a fellowship in allergy and immunology at National Jewish Hospital in Denver, CO. He was board certified in pediatrics and in allergy and immunology. He moved to Stockton to establish his medical practice in 1973 with his partner Dr. George Bensch and opened his first office in the Hunter Building on Flora Street. He practiced medicine in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties for 47 years. He was active in the local community and served as President and Director of Temple Israel. He also served as President of the San Joaquin Medical Society and received the Society's lifetime achievement award in 2018. He was a supporter and donor to many local charities. He had a passion for travel and visited all seven continents in his lifetime. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Yecies of Cherry Hill, NJ (1942-1992) and is survived by his brother Richard Yecies of Southampton, PA and his wife of 58 years Judith Yecies. He is survived by his three children: Steven and Laura Yecies of Woodside, CA, Michael and Nancy Yecies of Gladwyne, PA, and Carolyn Yecies Heller of Menlo Park, CA; his nine adult grandchildren Dr. Derek and Jessica Yecies of Emerald Hills, CA, Drs. Todd and Emmanuelle Yecies of Pittsburgh, PA, Margot Yecies, Adam Yecies, Noah Yecies all of New York, NY, Avery Yecies, Madeline Heller both of Los Angeles, CA, Maxwell Heller of Ann Arbor, MI and Curtis Heller of Menlo Park, CA. Dr. Yecies had five great grandchildren; James, Juliette, and Jack Yecies of Emerald Hills, CA and Benjamin and Nathan Yecies of Pittsburgh, PA. His memorial service will be held at Temple Israel, 5105 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA at 11 AM on Sunday March 15th. In lieu of gifts or flowers you may make a donation in the name of Dr. Jerold Yecies to the San Joaquin Medical Foundation Scholarship and Loan Fund, Temple Israel Fund, or the Stockton Symphony.
Published in The Record on Mar. 14, 2020