|
|
Jerrold J. Walker
December 21, 1920- May 8, 2019
Jerrold J. Walker was born in Stockton, CA to George Walker and Nellie G. Walker. He was
employed for many years as a Freight Claim Agent in the
Transportation Industry in
Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco, as well as in
Stockton.
Early in World War II he
maintained prisoner's
records at the ninth service
command detention center in Turlock. In 1944 he transferred to the Army Medical Corps,
servicing in the Laboratory of the 179 th General Hospital in Rouen, France. He later headed a medical detachment at Caserne Mortimer, a prison
facility in Paris.
Jerrold is survived by nieces and nephews, Barbara Lea of Los Gatos and Janet Castiglione, Beverly Crawford, Peter Gormsen and William Walker all of Stockton.
Per Mr. Walker's request no
services will be held.
Published in The Record on May 14, 2019