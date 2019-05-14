Home

Jerrold J. Walker

Jerrold J. Walker

Jerrold J. Walker Obituary
Jerrold J. Walker

December 21, 1920- May 8, 2019

Jerrold J. Walker was born in Stockton, CA to George Walker and Nellie G. Walker. He was

employed for many years as a Freight Claim Agent in the

Transportation Industry in

Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco, as well as in

Stockton.

Early in World War II he

maintained prisoner's

records at the ninth service

command detention center in Turlock. In 1944 he transferred to the Army Medical Corps,

servicing in the Laboratory of the 179 th General Hospital in Rouen, France. He later headed a medical detachment at Caserne Mortimer, a prison

facility in Paris.

Jerrold is survived by nieces and nephews, Barbara Lea of Los Gatos and Janet Castiglione, Beverly Crawford, Peter Gormsen and William Walker all of Stockton.

Per Mr. Walker's request no

services will be held.
Published in The Record on May 14, 2019
