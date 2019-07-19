|
Jerry Charles Johnston September 20, 1942 - July 6, 2019 Jerry was born to Jerome and Ruby Johnston in Lindsay, California. The family soon relocated to Stockton where Jerry spent the remainder of his life. He attended Edison High School where he met the love of his life, Alice Valdez. One day on leave from the Air Force, he said to her, "I'm going to Reno to get married, want to come?". That began their 57 years of marriage that produced three sons, Jerry Jr., Allen (AJ) and Jeffrey. After the Air Force Jerry completed his Associates Degree and went to work for the federal government in a new and growing field; computers. He retired in 2002 after 45 years of services as the Western Division Site Manager for the Defense Auto Addressing System Center at the Tracy Defense Depot. Throughout his life, he and Alice loved to jump in the car with the kids, no notice and no real plan, and go adventuring. In his retirement, he pursued the things he loved, showing his hot rod, a 1953 Chevy sedan delivery, vacationing in his RV with Alice, and staying at their second home in Ellenton, Florida. He was "papaw" to his five loving grandchildren; Chris, Courtney, Kayleigh, Juliette and Jaron as well as Blake and Shareen Crawford whom he considered family. He shared with them his love of cars, the San Francisco 49ers, coffee and chocolate. His great-grandchildren Olivia, Jada and Zola were just getting to know Papaw when he was called home to heaven after a long battle with cancer. His newest great granddaughter is to be born in September. He was preceded in death by his sister Frankie, his beloved son, Jerry Jr., and Hoyt Lauderdale whom he considered a father. Quite the character, Papaw will always be remembered by those who loved him. There is a Celebration of Life at the family home on Saturday, July 20th at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Record on July 19, 2019