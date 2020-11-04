Jerry Fike

Stockton - Jerry Fike, 83, of Stockton passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Mr. Fike was born on January 16, 1937 in Fresno, CA to Robert and Margaret Fike. He attended high school and college in Fresno. Jerry worked for several railroad companies during his 50+ year career and retired as a Train Engineer from Union Pacific.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR races, and going to casinos. He was an active member for the Elks of Stockton and enjoyed going to the MerryMakers dances with his wife Augustina.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret Fike, late wife Madelyn Jacinto Fike, son Randall Fike, sister La Vern Bryant, and brother Robert Fike.

He is survived by his wife Augustina Fike, his three sons; Russell and Larisa of Sacramento, Eric of San Diego, Kent of Stockton, and five granddaughters Lisa, Vasiksa, Sierra, Felicia, and Erica, and his sister Shirley Campbell of Reno, Nevada.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Stockton Elks, 8900 Thornton Road, Stockton at 1 PM. Due to Covid we ask that all attendees please wear a mask.



