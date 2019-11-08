|
|
Jerry Lee Herzog March 9, 1940 - Oct. 24, 2019 Jerry passed away at home in Linden, CA at the age of 79, cared for by his beloved wife and daughter. Jerry was born the youngest of 8 in Stockton, CA to Laura Marie Furber Herzog and Martin Herzog. Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Melvie Johnson Herzog; his daughter, Lorieann Herzog; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-law and many beloved nephews and nieces as well as several close friends around the world he considered brothers. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his son and two grandchildren. Jerry was a Lather by trade and a Plastering Contractor. His expertise in these trades will be greatly missed. His love for adventure and family will live on. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Linden United Methodist Church, Hwy 26, Linden. A reception will follow in Mission Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of San Joaquin or Linden United Methodist Church.
Published in The Record on Nov. 8, 2019