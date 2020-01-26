|
|
Jerry Morinaka July 20, 1958 - Nov. 21, 2019 Jerry Morinaka, the youngest son of the late Hideo and Kimiye Morinaka, a lifelong resident of French Camp passed away on November 21, 2019. He attended French Camp Elementary School, East Union High School, Delta Jr. College and ultimately graduated from Sacramento State University. Jerry was a member of the East Union High School tennis team. He was also involved in local recreational baseball leagues after he graduated from high school. He had a 31 year career as a Biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife service, Jerry was a talented artist in photography, sketches and clay art. He loved hiking and spending a lot of time outdoors. Jerry is survived by his sister, Susie (Ron Johnson); and brother David Morinaka. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb.1 at the Stockton Buddhist Church 2820 Shimizu Drive, Stockton, CA 95203.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020