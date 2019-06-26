|
|
Jerry Raymond Munoz
May 30, 1943 - June 23, 2019
Jerry Munoz, 76, a lifelong
resident of the Stockton area passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 in the presence of family and loved ones.
He was a beloved father,
grandfather, brother and friend. Jerry was employed by Pacific Gas and Electric for more than 40 years before retiring in 2008, He is survived by his sons Craig (Lucia), and Todd (Misha),
sisters Kathy, Barbara, Rachel, and grandchildren Lauren,
Nicholas, Ethan, Quinn,
his many nephews, nieces and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Josephine Munoz.
Jerry will be remembered as a vibrant person whose passions in life were family, friends, traveling, and golf. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed by all who knew him.
All services will be held on
June 27, 2019 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 2544
Plymouth Road, Stockton.
Viewing will start at 9:00 am. Rosary at 9:30 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am.
Committal to follow at San
Joaquin Cemetery.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019