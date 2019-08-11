|
JESS I. FERRER September 24, 1931 - August 5, 2019 Jess Ferrer passed away on August 5, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in El Paso, Texas to the late Jesus and Juana Ferrer and lived in Stockton for 70 years. He graduated from Stockton High School and Stockton Junior College. He co- owned Jess & Gary's Auto Sales, after an extensive career with Chase Chevrolet Used Cars, in Stockton. Jess loved being outdoors and enjoyed boating, skiing, camping, and fishing with friends and family. His zest for life included fun times riding motorcycles & water skiing with his son, Jesse. After retirement, he was rarely without his camera as he worked to preserve precious moments through his artful eye which inspired his daughter Alicia's love of photography and painting. Jess was blessed to find the love of his life, Nona, with whom he spent 30 loving years. They had a beautiful love story that mirrored movies and romance novels. His adventures with grandchildren, Matthew & John included riding bikes, working on cars & travelling around town where he seemed to know everybody. He truly had the time of his life and was surrounded by love. Survivors: Wife, Nona Ferrer; Daughter, Alicia (Mark) Connelly; Son, Jesse Ferrer; Grandsons, Matthew Pollock & John Pollock; Great Grandson, Tyler Pollock; Siblings: Anna Moreno, Juanita Ferrer, Fernando Ferrer, Emma Moulds, and Regina (Richard) Reyes, & numerous nieces & nephews. Jess was predeceased by his siblings: Carlos Ferrer and Arturo Ferrer. A celebration of life will be held at the Venetian Gardens Community Center on September 22, 2019 at1:30 pm. Condolences may be provided on line at: colonialrosechapel.com. The Family of Jess Ferrer would like to acknowledge & thank the Hospice staff at Hospice of San Joaquin for all of their loving care.
Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019