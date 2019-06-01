|
|
Jesse Manuel
Sanchez
December 6, 1947 - May 23, 2019
Jesse Manuel Sanchez of
Stockton, CA, was born to
Pedro and Esperanza Sanchez. He worked for 35 plus years in the beverage delivery industry. Jesse enjoyed his cabin in Mt. Shasta, bowling, golfing, fishing and getting together with his numerous friends and his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Noreen; parents Hope and Les; brothers Johnny, Butch, and Frank; sister-in-law Claudia Woods. Jesse is
survived by his siblings Yolanda, Pete II; daughters Angie and Nikki; 9 grandchildren; 1
great- grandchild and his
companion Donna Shane.
Jesse was a member of the Stockton Men's Bowling Hall of Fame and of the Native Sons of the Golden West-Stockton
Parlor #7. He was also the Past Commander of both the
Veterans of Foreign War Luneta Post 52 & California District 13.
A Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm, followed by a Rosary at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 am at the Cathedral of the Annunciation Church in Stockton with a committal service to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stockton Civic Auditorium - South Hall. following the
committal services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019