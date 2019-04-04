|
Jessie Robinson Drury
Feb. 22, 1911 - Mar. 20, 2019
Lifelong Stocktonian Jessie Drury passed away at her home at the age of 108. Born in Stockton in 1911, Jessie Ellen Robinson graduated from the College of the Pacific and taught elementary school in Durham, CA, for a year before marrying her college sweetheart, Leslie C Drury, in 1935. She returned to the profession in the 1950s, teaching kindergarten and first grade at August School before retiring from Stockton Unified in the 1970s. She was active in Junior Aid (now the Junior League) and the Philomathean Club, which honored her on her hundredth birthday. A longtime member of Central Methodist Church, Jessie sang in the sanctuary choir with her husband Les when they were in their fifties and sixties. In their retirement they enjoyed traveling with good friends and social groups, and celebrating special occasions, including their 80th birthday and 70th anniversary. Theirs was a 73-year partnership of love and caring for each other, as well as for all of their family, until Les's death in 2008. Starting in the 1800s, Jessie's parents, Isaac Newton Robinson and Emma Lou Robinson, and later her brother I.N. Robinson, Jr., farmed on Roberts Island in the San Joaquin Delta. Her nephews Jerry and Mike Robinson and son Dale carry on the family business, Robinson Farms.
Jessie is survived by her daughter Robin L. Drury of Santa Cruz, son Dale L. Drury (Florence Arburua) of Stockton, grandchildren Leslie Antrim Fitinghoff (Sean) of Corralitos, Courtney Antrim-Webb (Aaron Webb) of Santa Cruz, Patrick Drury, of Stockton, Catherine Drury Marchini (Marco) of Manteca, Christopher Drury
(Erica) of Sacramento, and great-grandchildren Alec and Alexa Marchini and Charlotte Drury.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Luvi and Moa, the two extraordinary women who cared for Jessie in her final years.
At Jessie's request, no services will be held. Family and close friends will be invited to a celebration of her life. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, Haggin Museum, the San Joaquin County Historical Society, or Friends of the Library.
