Jesus Corona
July 1, 1919 - June 16, 2019
Jesus, a resident of Stockton since 1959. He worked for
Linden Orchards. A loving husband to the late Juana Corona.
Loving father to Sam Corona Sr., Jesse Corona Jr., Richard Corona Sr., Albert Corona,
Johnny Corona, Louie Corona Sr., all of Stockton; and Sally
Corona of Salinas. He had
numerous grand, great-grand & great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his
beloved sons, Robert Corona Sr., Ralph Corona, daughter
Teresa Corona, and grandson Vincent Corona Sr.
Visitation will be Thurs. 6/27, 1-6pm with Rosary to follow, Cano Funeral, 2164 E. Dr. MLK Blvd. Mass will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church, Fri. 6/28 10am, 2620 S. B St. Committal San Joaquin Catholic Cemtery, 719 E. Harding Wy..
