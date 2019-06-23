Home

Jesus Corona

Jesus Corona Obituary
Jesus Corona

July 1, 1919 - June 16, 2019

Jesus, a resident of Stockton since 1959. He worked for

Linden Orchards. A loving husband to the late Juana Corona.

Loving father to Sam Corona Sr., Jesse Corona Jr., Richard Corona Sr., Albert Corona,

Johnny Corona, Louie Corona Sr., all of Stockton; and Sally

Corona of Salinas. He had

numerous grand, great-grand & great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his

beloved sons, Robert Corona Sr., Ralph Corona, daughter

Teresa Corona, and grandson Vincent Corona Sr.

Visitation will be Thurs. 6/27, 1-6pm with Rosary to follow, Cano Funeral, 2164 E. Dr. MLK Blvd. Mass will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church, Fri. 6/28 10am, 2620 S. B St. Committal San Joaquin Catholic Cemtery, 719 E. Harding Wy..
Published in The Record on June 23, 2019
