Jesus Diaz

Jesus Diaz Obituary
Jesus Diaz

June 19 , 1945 - May 22, 2019

Jesus Diaz, 73, of Stockton passed away at home on

Wednesday May 22, 2019.

He was born in Union de Tula, Jalisco, Mex. and lived in

Stockton for 50 years. Jesus was a loving, devoted and

caring husband to his late wife Tomasa Diaz. He is survived

by his siblings, children,

grand children and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 starting at 9:00 AM at Casa

Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA with Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on June 1, 2019
