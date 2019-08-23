|
Jesus Macias January 9, 1923 - August 18, 2019 Jesus Macias, 96, passed away on August 18, 2019 at Meadowood Nursing Facility in Stockton, CA. Jesus was born in 1923 in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico. Son of Cayetana and Jose Macias. He has been a resident of the Stockton community since 1955. Jesus is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margarita Macias; his only daughter Amelia Macias Akiyama of Castro Valley, CA and her husband Ken Akiyama; Jovita Macias Marin, his only surviving sister whom he loved dearly of Earlimart, CA and her family and dearest friends, the Bernardino Family. One of his proudest life events was the day that he and wife Margarita became naturalized U.S. citizens. A Rosary and Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 At St. Mary's Catholic Church, 203 E. Washington St. Stockton, CA. Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Aug. 23, 2019