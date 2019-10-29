|
Jesus Soto Villalvazo 1937 - 2019 Jesus Soto Villalvazo entered into rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 82. Jesus is survived by his beloved children & family, Josephina Romero (Luis), Margarita De La Torre (Jose Guadalupe), Francisco Villalvazo (Susana), Maria De Jesus Rigdon (Dr. Michael Rigdon), Lupe Villalvazo (Martin), Gilberto Villalvazo, Sofia Soriano (Gerardo), Lucia Villalvazo Villa, Antonia Villalvazo. He had 24 grandkids, 11 great-grandkids, 7 great-great-grandkids, 1 brother and 3 sisters. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Alvaro Villalvazo, Consuelo Villalvazo, 2 brothers & 2 sisters. Jesus was born on October 29, 1936 in Zapotiltic, Jalisco, Mexico to Francisco & Maria Guadalupe Villalvazo. He came to the United States in the 50's, he started out as a farm worker then went to work for Arroyo's Caf‚. In the 1980's he opened up the Villalvazo Market and was a baker for 28 years. Jesus was the founder of the Commerciantes Unidos in Stockton and was an active member of St. George Church. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 29th from 1pm-5pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St, Stockton. Rosary will be held at St. George Church at 6pm, 120 W. 5th St., Stockton. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at 1pm at St. George Church. Burial to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on Harding Way.
Published in The Record on Oct. 29, 2019