JESUS T. MACIAS January 09, 1923 - August 18, 2019 Papa, I'm so thankful for all the memories we shared together. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. On this day, I can't help but think how much I wish you were here with us. I pray that you rest in peace. Your loving daughter Amelia and son-in-law Ken. "Ausente De Nuestro Hogar Pero No De Nuestro Corazon". Esposa Margarita



