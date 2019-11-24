Home

Jimi Lou Fluetsch


1936 - 2019
Jimi Lou Fluetsch Obituary
Jimi Lou Fluetsch Dec. 13, 1936 - Nov. 8, 2019 Jimi Lou was born to Fern and Gene Cargil in Merced, California. She joyfully participated in theater productions at Merced Union High and graduated in 1955. She married Foster Fluetsch in Carmel on April 13, 1957. They spent many years in the Stockton area where they raised their 6 children, Tim (Dorothy), Tom, Mary (David), Barb (Loree), Diana (David) and Michael (Kristi) as well as Jimi Lou's nephew, Ron (Sandy) Cargil and niece, Rhonda Cargil. Jimi Lou's greatest joy was found in spending time with her children, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jimi Lou passed at her son Tim's Utah home, surrounded by her loving family. A private family Mass will be held. A Celebration of Jimi Lou's Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, 800 Woodbridge Road East, Woodbridge, CA 95258.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019
