|
|
Jimmie Kazu Uyemura Dec. 16, 1930 - Dec. 15, 2019 Jimmie Kazu Uyemura passed away peacefully on Sunday,, Dec. 15, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 88. Jimmie was born on Dec. 16, 1930 in San Jose, CA to his parents, Tomosuke and Chiyo. Jimmie was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, son and sibling. He enjoyed cooking, wood crafting, and was an avid bowler. He was a retired U.S. Postal employee. He is preceded in death by 10 sisters and 2 brothers. Jimmie is survived his wife, Joann; daughter, Denise Levitt; and son, Derek Uyemura (Misa); 3 grandsons, Damien and Niko Levitt, and Carter Uyemura; and 2 grand daughters, Maren and Ella Uyemura. There will be a private Memorial Service for the immediate family.
Published in The Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020