Jimmie M. Rishwain March 23, 1930 - March 11, 2020 Jimmie M. Rishwain, former Mayor of the City of Stockton, died on March 11, 2020 at the age of 89, just a handful of days before his 90th birthday. Jimmie is survived by his children, Jim, Jeff and his wife Connie, John and his wife Kathleen; by his grandchildren, Alec, Allison, Emily, Demetra, Isabel, Olivia and Natalie and by his step grandchild, Ava. Jimmie was born on March 23, 1930 to Michael and Mary Rishwain. They were immigrants from Lebanon. Jimmie had four sisters and one brother. He served honorably in the military during the Korean War. He started his career as a businessman as a teenager. He was a successful business owner and was self made in his twenties. Jimmie became Mayor of the City of Stockton at the early age of 33 and was the first Mayor of the City to serve three terms. He had a deep love for the City and that love continued for his entire life. He had great vision for how the City could prosper and be prominent. He loved politics. He loved leadership, stewardship and civic duty/commitment. He was a true ambassador of the City. Much of his vision influenced positively the City of Stockton. Jimmie loved his family deeply and passionately. He loved being a father to his three sons and a grandfather to his grandchildren and we loved him as well. He also loved the City and he loved to talk with people wherever he went. He was outgoing, gregarious and fun loving. At the same time, he knew how to get things done and was a man of action. He loved to cook and he loved the Stockton Golf and Country Club, where he was a member for over 60 years and would go every single morning to start his day. It was a joy and passion for him. A private funeral service for immediate family members only is scheduled on March 23, 2020 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church located at 2544 Plymouth Road with a viewing at 9:45 am and the service at 11 am followed by a graveside ceremony at 12:30 pm. A celebration of Jimmie's life will be scheduled and announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in Jimmie's name to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at www.myasthenia.org. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 18, 2020