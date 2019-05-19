Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
(209) 472-0335
For more information about
Jimmie Bolter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
DeYoung Shoreline Chapel
7676 SHORELINE DR
Stockton, CA 95219
View Map

Jimmie Nell Bolter


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie Nell Bolter Obituary
Jimmie Nell Bolter

August 16, 1938 May 10, 2019

Jimmie Nell Williford Bolter

passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital on the

evening of Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 80 years.

Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Waymon &

Nellie Williford, her sister Ethelene and her brother Jerry as well as other cherished

family members. She is survived by her two children, Marty and Kathy, her brother James and his family in Hamilton, AL and her sister Willard and her family in Xenia, OH. She also leaves behind long time friends & loves, a long list of cousins,

nieces & nephews, sons & daughters-in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She touched many lives in her nearly 81 years. She will be

missed and will be loved by all who knew her.

She was a hard worker and fought her diseases with strength and stubborn

determination. She was smart and funny and loving. She was loyal and she was forgiving. She loved and was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and drew much happiness in their love for her.

Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10am at De Young Shoreline Chapel in Stockton. Guests can sign the online guestbook at www.deyoungshorelinechapel.com.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now