Jimmie Nell Bolter
August 16, 1938 May 10, 2019
Jimmie Nell Williford Bolter
passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital on the
evening of Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 80 years.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Waymon &
Nellie Williford, her sister Ethelene and her brother Jerry as well as other cherished
family members. She is survived by her two children, Marty and Kathy, her brother James and his family in Hamilton, AL and her sister Willard and her family in Xenia, OH. She also leaves behind long time friends & loves, a long list of cousins,
nieces & nephews, sons & daughters-in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She touched many lives in her nearly 81 years. She will be
missed and will be loved by all who knew her.
She was a hard worker and fought her diseases with strength and stubborn
determination. She was smart and funny and loving. She was loyal and she was forgiving. She loved and was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and drew much happiness in their love for her.
Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10am at De Young Shoreline Chapel in Stockton. Guests can sign the online guestbook at www.deyoungshorelinechapel.com.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019