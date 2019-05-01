|
|
Jo Ann Christian Pratt
Nov. 14, 1930 - Apr. 13, 2019
Jo Ann Christian Pratt took her final curtain call and exited stage right into the arms of her beloved
husband Dick on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jo was born to Royal Gordon Docious and Joanna Worley
Christian in Taft, California on
November 14, 1930. She was the youngest of five siblings and was
doted on by her father who died when Jo was 11. She never got over the loss of her Dad, writing and speaking extensively about him throughout her life. Jo married Dick Pratt two weeks before he began his military service during the Korean War. Their first
two years of marriage were spent apart and when he returned, she recognized him at a distance simply by his walk. They
celebrated 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2013.
Jo worked at Hamilton, Fremont, and Franklin High Schools; UOP as Box Office Manager; Segale Travel, and Dameron
Hospital Auxiliary who honored her with the Connie Connelly Award. Theatre dominated her life beginning at age five. She
introduced her farm boy husband to acting and they enjoyed
sharing SCT, Delta College, and Senior Showcase stages. Her children were taught early on to be a good audience-no talking! She was thrilled to receive the 2018 Stockton Civic Theatre
Founders Award. Jo and her daughter Jean attended OLLI
classes to hone her writing skills well into her eighties leaving
pages of her life story. Jo relished the adventure of travel and eventually went to travel agent school. She encouraged her
children to apply as People to People Student Ambassadors, took her grandchildren on trips, and arranged family outings to
museums and shows. Travel and the arts were her gifts to her
family and those memories will last forever. Jo was a strict
mother with little patience for rudeness or insubordination. A strong work ethic was how she lived her life and her children were expected to follow suit. The Pratt grandchildren
affectionately called her "Grandma No-No" and all of the
grandchildren would share a laugh about her calling out less
than desirable traits or physical similarities "lazy eye" with a
distant relative.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Pratt, brothers Elmo, Howard, Stanley Christian; sister Elmora Isbell. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lilli Flo Delyea, daughters Diane (Donovon) Vigil, Jean (Dave) Hatfield, and cherished son Jack Pratt. Eight grandchildren Sarah (Jason) Jones, Ramona (Nathan) Dellinger, Rachel (Anthony) Sukurski, Joshua Vigil, John (Nicole) Pratt, Meredith (Johnathan) Wright, Katy and Kent Irwin, and nine great-grandchildren.
We will always be grateful for the staff at The Oaks at Inglewood for their loving care of Jo.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:30 AM, Morris Chapel, UOP Campus.
In lieu of flowers donations to Stockton Civic Theatre or .
Published in The Record on May 1, 2019