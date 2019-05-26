|
|
Joan Darlene McCauley
Jan. 29, 1931 - May 1, 2019
Joan Darlene McCauley of Stockton lost her battle with cancer at the age of 88 years young at Hospice of San Joaquin. Joan came into this world at Mary Help Hospital in San Francisco and spent 76 years in Stockton where she worked as the accouting manager and bookkeeper for her husband George who owned and operated the Clutch and Brake Exchange (CBX) and an auto parts distributorship in Stockton for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her husband George and loving son Michael. She is survived by her loving daughter Jill (Michael) Cassidy and daughter-in-law Carmen McCauley. Loving grandchildren Jax and Xyla Cassidy and her sister Jeannie Hawkins. Nieces Vickey Maxwell, Cathy Albrighton and newphew Peter Hawkins. Also, her loving ex daughter-in-law Linda McCauley.
Joan spent the last five years of her life in the company of Jay Sorenson where they enjoyed dining in some of Stockton's finest restaurants; one of her favorites was Bud's Seafood Grille.
At her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joan's name to the CancerSociety or Hospice of San Joaquin County. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Published in The Record on May 26, 2019