Joan Rae Matthews March 31, 1936 - October 27, 2019 Joan Rae Matthews, 83, a Tracy resident for 61 years who served as a San Joaquin Delta College trustee for 13 years, died Oct. 27th peacefully at home. Born in Aberdeen, SD, she grew up in several towns in North Dakota, where her father, Emanuel J. Pflugrath, was superintendent of schools and her mother, Frances Pflugrath, was a teacher. Joan graduated from Flaxton High School in North Dakota in 1954 and attended Modesto Junior College and the University of North Dakota, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She received a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Sciences and Policy from the University of California, Davis. Joan came to Tracy in 1958 to teach at Senior Elementary School (later Clover Middle School). She taught core eighth grade and physical education classes. On Dec. 21, 1960, she and Sam Matthews were married. They have lived in the same home on Hollywood Avenue since 1965. After leaving teaching in 1961, Joan was a homemaker who was active in community programs and projects. She was elected a trustee of Delta College in 1983 and served 13 years until 1996, including two terms as board president. In recent years, she continued supporting post-secondary education by serving on the Tracy Consortium for Higher Education, which worked at bringing a Notre Dame de Namur University classes to Tracy. Joan was a member of the boards of the Tracy District Recreation Commission and San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation Commission, the Family Service Agency of San Joaquin County, Tierra del Oro Girl Scout Council and American Field Service. The family hosted two exchange students. She was president of Wishing Well Chapter of the Children's Home Society and of Tracy Inner Wheel and chairperson of Spouses of the California Newspaper Publishers Association. In 2007, she was named Woman of the Year for the California State Senate Fifth District. Joan was an avid bridge player who played tennis and enjoyed bicycling and world travel, including studying the German language in Germany and Austria. Joan was an early and enthusiastic supporter of creating bike lanes and routes in Tracy. She was an advocate of reducing the use of fossil fuel when possible. Survivors include her husband, Sam Matthews of Tracy; two daughters, Laurie Matthews of Concord, CA and Meg Matthews of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, Jack Pflugrath of Davis, CA and Joel Pflugrath of Fresno, CA; four granddaughters, Carolina and Jacqueline Trimble and Samantha and Natalie Huckabay; and Rotary exchange student, Ross Black of Auckland, New Zealand. Preceding her in death was a brother, Jeffrey Pflugrath. A celebration of life will be at 1PM on Sunday, Dec. 1st, at Tracy Community Center, 400 N. East St. The family prefers memorial contributions to the San Joaquin Delta College, Joan Matthews Book Grant, 5151 Pacific Ave. Box 111, Stockton, CA 95207 Attention: Scholarships.
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019