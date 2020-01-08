Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Joan Reid


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Reid Obituary
Joan Reid Sept.18, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She was born to William and Helen Reid of Santa Fe, NM, and moved to Stockton in the early 1960's. She married George Boofer and worked for Del Monte for 33 years, most of those years as a supervisor. She is preceded in death by her son, George. She is survived by her daughters, Lynette (Gene) Hughes; Renee Ingram; 8 grandchildren & 4 great grand-children. Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240.
logo

Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -