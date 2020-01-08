|
Joan Reid Sept.18, 1943 - Dec. 15, 2019 Joan passed away peacefully at the age of 76. She was born to William and Helen Reid of Santa Fe, NM, and moved to Stockton in the early 1960's. She married George Boofer and worked for Del Monte for 33 years, most of those years as a supervisor. She is preceded in death by her son, George. She is survived by her daughters, Lynette (Gene) Hughes; Renee Ingram; 8 grandchildren & 4 great grand-children. Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Jan. 8, 2020