Joanne Alice (Merwin) Hoffman 1927 - 2020 Joanne Alice (Merwin) Hoffman, 93, passed away on August 11, 2020, in Stockton, CA. Joanne was born in Sacramento, CA, to Ogle C and Belva B Merwin. She grew up in Santa Cruz and attended college at the University of Oregon and UC Berkeley. In 1947, she married Robert M (Bob) Hoffman, then moved to Red Bluff, CA, where they raised a daughter, Anne, and sons Thomas and William. After spending 2 years living in Bogota, Columbia, the family returned to Red Bluff. She resumed her schooling in 1962 and received a Master's Degree in English Literature and her teaching credential from CSU Chico in 1966 before moving to Lodi in 1967. Joanne taught English at Lodi High School for 10 years, was active with the Lodi chapter of AAUW, and was on the boards of the California Dairy Council, Hutchins Street Square and the Lodi Women's Center. She also served one term on the Lodi Planning Commission, was a candidate for the Lodi City Council and was an authority on the wines in the tasting room at Heritage Oak Winery. She had a life-long passion for books and would spend several hours a day reading fiction and nonfiction, but mostly biographies. In her later years a favorite outing was to visit a bookstore to replenish her "stash". Joanne loved to travel; first with Bob on trips to every continent and sailing around the world, then with her grandchildren or on her own with Road Scholar. She enjoyed the symphony and opera and was a long-time subscriber to the SF Symphony and then the Stockton Symphony. She was an excellent cook and was able to put together delicious meals on a moment's notice. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. She is survived by her three children, Anne (Susan), Thomas (Carmela) and William (Judit), her sister Harriet White, 3 grandsons Matthew (Jennifer), Robert (Natalie) and Kai Aaron and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Lodi Women's Center, 29 S Washington St, Lodi CA 95240, or to the Salvation Army.



