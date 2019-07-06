|
Joanne Alice (Dumoulin) Wood September 6, 1926 - June 30, 2019 Joanne Alice (Dumoulin) Wood was born in Manteca on Labor Day, September 6, 1926 to her parents Edward and Jessie Dumoulin. She passed away at the age of 92 on June 30th, 2019 in Manteca, Ca. Joanne was a life-long resident of Manteca, graduating from Manteca Union High School in 1944 and then attended San Jose State College. She married the love of her life, Wrenn Wood, December 29, 1944 and went on to celebrate almost 50 years of marriage until his death in 1994. They had 4 wonderful children: Peggy, Jessica, Bobby and Mary. During her school years, she worked at Leo's Grocery store and The Manteca Bulletin under George Murphy Sr.. She also worked for the South San Joaquin Irrigation District, V.S. Forest Service in Stockton, the Social Security Office and retired after 21 years at G.S.A. at Rough and Ready Island as a Supervisor on Export Receiving and Inventory Management. Joanne and her husband also owned Wrenn's Meats, Manteca's first self-service meat market. Joanne was always active in the community. Volunteering was a high priority in her life: Swimming instructor for the American Red Cross, Cub Scouts, Girls' Scouts, 4-H, P.T.A's, St. Anthony's Grammar School, Manteca Grammar School, Saint Mary's High School and she and her husband organized and chaperoned summer dances at Manteca High School. She was also active in many community service organizations: Saint Anthony's Parish member, Manteca's Women's Service Club, Town Hall Tonight as Chairwoman, and Manteca Mothers Club. After Wrenn's passing, she became a family team member for San Joaquin Hospice receiving the volunteer service award, something that was dear to her. Joanne loved all sports and time with family. She was an avid sports participant in bowling, women's slow pitch softball and swimming. She was also an active spectator always the loud one in the rooting section at football, baseball, softball, basketball and swimming meets. Joanne moved to The Commons at Union Ranch in 2014 where she met many wonderful friends and staff. She enjoyed the food, activities and loved being the center of attention especially during her "Princess" birthday celebrations. She took pride in her age and the legacy of family she would leave behind. Joanne, Nana (as her grandchildren called her), lived a long life and made sure those who knew her would remember her as a fun loving, witty, sassy with sometimes inappropriate comments and bossy demeanor, woman who loved all the attention people gave her. She did things 'Joanne's' way and never apologized for the unique and interesting views she had. All these special qualities made her the woman she was and loved by so many! Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of almost 50 years, Wrenn Wood, her son, Robert "Bobby" Wood, daughter Peggy Lou (Avalos), grandson George Garcia Jr, granddaughter Gina Garcia, her 3 sisters, Mary Helen (Pitts), Mildred (Fox) and Doris (Landreth), son-in-law's James Avalos, and George S. Rose Jr., as well as many life-long friends and family. Joanne is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters Jessica (Rose) and Mary (Campbell) along with son-in-law Dan Campbell, daughter-in-law Kim (Wood) Ballard; Joanne's 7 grandchildren: Ginger, Tina, Brandi, Brooke, Irish, Jeffrey and Brian; her 21 great grandchildren: George "Bo", Violet, Ashley, Kenney, Irish "JoJo", Kaitlyn, Mary Allison, Nicole, Nadeen, Aimee, Andrew, Adam, Joseph, Jayde, Destini, Aaron, Annamarie, Austin, Paige, Hunter and Madison; her 16 great-great grandchildren: Desirae, Velvet, Nevaeh, Angel, Summer, Jason, Daisy, Trinity, Gracie'rei, Charli Ann, Uzziah, Nathan, Athena, Jackson, Alexianna, Alexandrea and soon to be 17th grandchild, Thomas George due July 21 as well as her MANY sons and daughters in law, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to her caring doctor, Dr. Rahul Patel, and the many staff and residents of The Commons. There will be a private burial at Saint John's Catholic Cemetery where Joanne will be laid to rest with her husband, Wrenn Wood.
Published in The Record on July 6, 2019