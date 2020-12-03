Joanne Carol Black
Joanne Carol Black was born on July 15, 1939 and passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Lottie Shankel. She is preceded in death by her husband, David and her mother, Lottie. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Cindy) Black, grandson Josh (Stephanie) Black of Lodi, daughter Julie (Rick) Mayers, granddaughter Arianna Mayers of Oregon and brother Stephen (fiancee Wendy) Shankel of Stockton. Joanne graduated from Stockton High School. She and David were married for 58 years. She and their young children accompanied her husband David, when he was in the Air Force and served in Turkey. She was a legal secretary for the law firm of William Parrish for many years. No services were held. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
if desired on her behalf.