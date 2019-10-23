|
|
Joe Godinez Feb. 15, 1952 - Sept. 6, 2019 Joe Godinez passed away September 6, 2019 leaving his family with broken hearts. He is survived by his wife, Janie Godinez; his daughter, Natasha Hargrove; his sons, Joe Godinez and Nick Godinez; and the joys of his life his grandchildren, Miranda La Londe, Jacob La Londe, Leiana La Londe, Gianna Godinez, Joe Godinez, Jr. and Frances Godinez. His mother, Monica Ponce, followed him in death on October 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be on October 25, 2019 at 6PM at First Baptist Church of Stockton, 3535 N. El Dorado, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019