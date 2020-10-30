Or Copy this URL to Share

Joel Leroy Rimes

(1948-2020) Born February 11, 1948, in Douglass, Texas, passed away October 15, 2020, at Stanford Hospital, Standford, CA. Joel was the loving father to Mikaela Rimes and wonderful brother to Jewell Rimes, James Rimes, Anita Rimes and the late Jarvis Rimes. Viewing on Tuesday, November 3rd, noon to 7pm, Chapel of the Palms, 303 S California St, Stockton, CA, 95203. Service, Wednesday, November 4th, 10am, True Life Apostolic Church, 3423 E. Horner Avenue, Stockton CA, 95205. Graveside service at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95204.



