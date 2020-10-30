1/1
Joel Leroy Rimes
1948 - 2020
Joel Leroy Rimes
(1948-2020) Born February 11, 1948, in Douglass, Texas, passed away October 15, 2020, at Stanford Hospital, Standford, CA. Joel was the loving father to Mikaela Rimes and wonderful brother to Jewell Rimes, James Rimes, Anita Rimes and the late Jarvis Rimes. Viewing on Tuesday, November 3rd, noon to 7pm, Chapel of the Palms, 303 S California St, Stockton, CA, 95203. Service, Wednesday, November 4th, 10am, True Life Apostolic Church, 3423 E. Horner Avenue, Stockton CA, 95205. Graveside service at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95204.

Published in The Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel of the Palms
NOV
4
Service
10:00 AM
True Life Apostolic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Chapel of the Palms
