Joel Silva Reyna March 16, 1937 - September 12, 2020 Joel Silva Reyna passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 with his wife of 56 years at his side. Born on March 16, 1937, in Tamaulipas, Mexico, Joel was eighth of ten children born to Juana and Alfredo Reyna. He worked alongside his family in the agricultural fields of Mexico and Texas before going into the U.S. Army. Despite losing fingers in a cotton gin accident as a teen, he was a good soldier and an excellent marksman stationed in Germany. Joel moved home with his parents in the San Joaquin Valley where he met his future bride. Margarita and Joel were wed for 56 years and had four sons. Joel learned the insurance business and together with several friends created Ideal Insurance. Later he opened a used car business on Wilson Way and worked in auto sales for some 25 years, many of them with Chase Chevrolet. Joel was a loving and compassionate man caring for his family and parents. He regularly assisted friends, neighbors and immigrants with resources and words of advice. He was aware of his civic obligation and volunteered on political campaigns and voted in every election. The outpouring of condolences are greatly appreciated by his wife and children. Joel is survived by his wife, Margarita, three sons Joel Jr., Esequiel (Roseann), Fidel (Ellen), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also by sisters Amalia Montalvo, Zoila Hernandez, and Elida Monteon, as well as 46 nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren whom he fondly remembered, and his many friends. Joel was preceded in death by a son, Raul, his parents Juana and Alfredo, three brothers: Rufino, Alfonso, Antulio, and three sisters: Esther DelBosque, Aurora Garcia, Eloisa Oyervidez. The family will hold a private service and burial at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make all gifts in memory of Joel Silva Reyna to Hospice of San Joaquin, Emergency Food Bank of Stockton or American Legion Karl Ross Post 16. These organizations were supportive and of special interest to Joel.



