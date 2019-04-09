|
Johanna Louise
Van Teslaar
March 27, 1942 - April 1, 2019
Johanna Louise Van Teslaar, 77, of Stockton, California
passed away peacefully in hospice April 1, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born March 27, 1942 in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of late Lewis and Alice Krosec.
She graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS in Nursing, where she met and married David A. Van Teslaar in Barberton, Ohio on January 26, 1963. Johanna and David just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in January 2019. As a new graduate and licensed R.N., she began her career with her first job at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. In 1977, the family moved to Stockton, CA where she continued to practice as an R.N. "Jo" , aka "The nurse with the green sweater" as she was fondly known, began working at Dameron Hospital in the Fall of 1977 until 2003 and went on to work for St. Joseph's Hospital Home Heath until she retired in 2007.
She is survived by her husband David A. Van Teslaar of
Stockton; son David S. Van Teslaar and wife Ginny of
Menlo Park, CA; daughter
Melissa A. Van Teslaar of
Sacramento, CA; granddaughter Megan B. Oak of Sebastopol, CA; son-in-law Brian S. Oak of Pendleton, OR; brother-in-law Paul Van Teslaar and wife
Wendy of Tustin, CA; sister-in-law Ellen and husband Peter Osadciw of Rochester, NY;
nephew Michael Osadciw and wife Laura of Rochester NY; niece Jennifer Osadciw of
Rochester, NY; nephew Harley Loomis of Tucson, AZ; grandson Perin Swanson of Arcata, CA; granddaughter Madelyn
Swanson of Benicia; CA and longtime friend Judy Wilson of Charlotte, NC.
Johanna was preceded in death by her brother Lewis M. Krosec, in-laws Stanley and Clara Van Teslaar; sister-in-law Lois M. Loomis and eldest daughter Valerie Lynn Van Teslaar Oak.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to the or a .
