John A. Dunsmore

John A. Dunsmore Obituary
John A. Dunsmore Jan. 10, 1934 - Aug. 28, 2019 John Dunsmore passed away on August 28, 2019 in Stockton, CA. John was born in Indiana, PA to Carolyn and Alexander Dunsmore on Jan. 10, 1934. John graduated from high school in Albuquerque, N. M. And enlisted in the Navy. After his stint in the Navy he enrolled in Northern Colorado University in Greeley where he graduated with a degree in Education. He moved to Stockton and began a long career in Education for Stockton Unified School District as a teacher, counselor and then a school psychologist. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Kay. He is survived by his wife of 23 yrs., Joanne (Chan), his daughters Cathy Samson (Dave), Karen Pickens (Bill) and Jennifer Harps (Matt), as well as, six grandsons, one granddaughter, one nephew and cousin. A small private celebration of life was held on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Published in The Record from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
