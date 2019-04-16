|
|
John Adolfo Castello March 25, 1952 - April 8, 2019
John was born in French Camp, CA. John went home to his Lord Jesus while surrounded by his family, beloved wife "Morena" as he called her, Ana Bella, of 32 years, and daughter Audra and son John.
John loved everything Sci-Fi.
He was interested in alien stones, and good Cheech & Chong jokes. John was a
simple, honest, caring and hardworking man.
He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by step-father Jim Buik and siblings: Yolanda Beasinger, Gloria Ochoa,
Rachel Pacheco, Kathy Dominguez, Henry Torrez, and Mario Castello.
John was preceded in death by his mother Marcela Marquez, sisters Rosario Lucas and Leticia Dominguez.
Salvation was on March 14, 2019 and Celebration of Life was held April 12, 2019.
Published in The Record on Apr. 16, 2019