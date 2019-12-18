|
John "Jack" Andrew Neary August 2, 1954 - December 13, 2019 John "Jack" Andrew Neary passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family, at home on December 13, 2019 after a short fight with brain cancer. Jack was born on August 2, 1954 in Greenville, South Carolina. His father was in the U.S. Air Force and they moved all over the country and Guam for many years. Jack made Stockton his final home in 1989. Jack served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany in the early 1970's. In 1983, Jack married, Rita, the love of his life. Jack dearly loved his family and friends and was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed one. He was known for his boisterous laugh and huge smile and he was almost always the loudest voice in the room, especially when his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, were winning. He made the best sweet iced tea and Chamoran style fried rice. Jack had a number of careers, working as an smog technician, IT professional, and long-haul truck driver. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Beulah Neary; and his brother, Joseph Jr., and nephew, Steven "Stevie Boy" Wusstig. He is survived by his siblings, Alice (Steven Peter) Wusstig, Patrick (Melody) Neary, and Deborah (Ron) Gardner; his wife of 36 years, Rita Neary; his daughters Dawn (Matt) Beckwith and Colleen (Rick) Ras. His grandchildren, Emily and Makenzy Beckwith, Tiffany, Christina, Joseph and Richard; and his great-grandchildren, Avery and Maverick Watson, Isabelle, Reilly, Ivy, Sparrow, Olivia, and countless people that loved him as "Grandpa Jack"; many nieces and nephews and so many more that loved him as "Uncle Jack". The family will be hosting a Celebration of Jack's life at 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Ambler's Club, 2000 Amblers Lane in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019