Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frisbie Warren & Carroll Mortuary
809 North California
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 464-4711
For more information about
John Edge
View Funeral Home Obituary

John Douglas Edge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Douglas Edge Obituary
John Douglas Edge

November 13, 1940 - April 4, 2019

John Douglas Edge, 78, of Stockton, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. Born November 13, 1940 in Portland, Oregon to John Melbourne Edge and Edna May Schroeder Edge.

Academically gifted, Doug

graduated as a varsity swimmer from Franklin High School in 1959 and attended Delta

College and Humphrey's

College School of Law.

A teenage entrepreneur, Doug created Delta Building

Maintenance in 1956, operating it successfully for 62 years. Doug married the love of his life,

Sharon Darlene Head, in 1967. A true gentleman, Doug was greatly loved by his family and friends.He is survived by three

children, Kimberly Renee Edge Slovatizki, Michelle Lynn Edge, John David Edge, grand-daughter Megan Elizabeth Slovatizki, loving sister Robin Edge Reynoir, special companion Jan Drake, her daughter Ginger Willhite, and grand-daughter Carissa Barcelos. Brother in-laws, Charlie Head, Marvin Head. Nephews, Bruce McClure, Derick McClure, Matthew Thomas, Thomas Buonaccorsi and Christopher Linn. Nieces, Julie Thomas MacLeod-Marleau, Dana Thomas Sanderson, Tara Linn Caire. Proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon, sisters Ardis May Edge Buonaccorsi, Adrienne Edge Thomas, and niece

Cindy McClure Bendixen.

Memorial Service 1pm, Saturday, April 27th, Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 North California, Stockton, Ca.
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now