John Douglas Edge
November 13, 1940 - April 4, 2019
John Douglas Edge, 78, of Stockton, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. Born November 13, 1940 in Portland, Oregon to John Melbourne Edge and Edna May Schroeder Edge.
Academically gifted, Doug
graduated as a varsity swimmer from Franklin High School in 1959 and attended Delta
College and Humphrey's
College School of Law.
A teenage entrepreneur, Doug created Delta Building
Maintenance in 1956, operating it successfully for 62 years. Doug married the love of his life,
Sharon Darlene Head, in 1967. A true gentleman, Doug was greatly loved by his family and friends.He is survived by three
children, Kimberly Renee Edge Slovatizki, Michelle Lynn Edge, John David Edge, grand-daughter Megan Elizabeth Slovatizki, loving sister Robin Edge Reynoir, special companion Jan Drake, her daughter Ginger Willhite, and grand-daughter Carissa Barcelos. Brother in-laws, Charlie Head, Marvin Head. Nephews, Bruce McClure, Derick McClure, Matthew Thomas, Thomas Buonaccorsi and Christopher Linn. Nieces, Julie Thomas MacLeod-Marleau, Dana Thomas Sanderson, Tara Linn Caire. Proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon, sisters Ardis May Edge Buonaccorsi, Adrienne Edge Thomas, and niece
Cindy McClure Bendixen.
Memorial Service 1pm, Saturday, April 27th, Frisbie-Warren & Carroll Mortuary, 809 North California, Stockton, Ca.
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2019