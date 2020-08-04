1/2
John Edward Banks
John Edward Banks Dec. 30, 1965 - July 2, 2020 John Edward Banks walked into the forest on July 2nd. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He was charming, funny and had a wonderfully infectious laugh. As a child, he was a Daredevil on his big wheel, then on his skateboard and was referred to as Steamboat by those on the Blue Dolphin Swim Team. He was a wonderful painter for many years and a sports fanatic. He loved his family, mostly though, he was his mom's son, he loved her best.

Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
