John Edward Banks Dec. 30, 1965 - July 2, 2020 John Edward Banks walked into the forest on July 2nd. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He was charming, funny and had a wonderfully infectious laugh. As a child, he was a Daredevil on his big wheel, then on his skateboard and was referred to as Steamboat by those on the Blue Dolphin Swim Team. He was a wonderful painter for many years and a sports fanatic. He loved his family, mostly though, he was his mom's son, he loved her best.



