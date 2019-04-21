|
|
John Edward Braas
Feb. 6, 1931 - Apr. 12, 2019
John was raised on Robert's Island, Stockton California and attended Garden School, a one room school house. He continued his education at Edison High School in Stockton before graduating from Tracy High School in 1949. He then attended Stockton Jr. College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where
he served his country for four years during the Korean Conflict. Upon
honorable discharge, he continued his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering. He went to work for Bank of America as an appraiser and began a 35 year career with the bank. John retired from Bank of America in 1994 as Vice President,
Regional Appraisal Officer. Although his position took him to a variety of locations throughout California, he was pleased to end his career in the Sacramento area, close to his childhood roots. He has made his home in Elk Grove, CA for the last 30 years.
Survived by wife of 66 years, Dixie Lee West Braas, Sister Jesslyn (Nick) Farros, Children Linda (Larry) Crosby, John
(Linda) Braas, Karen (Paul) Johnson Grandchildren Kevin
(Heather) Crosby, Andrea (Kris) Crosby Hagen, Allyson
(Brian) Crosby Catalano, Nick Crosby, Ryan Braas, Trevor (Kelly) Braas Great Grandchildren Brett Crosby, Alyssa Crosby, Kaylee Hagen, Addisyn Hagen, Brady Hagen, Mabel Rae Braas
Many nieces and nephews and an extended network of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 1pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 8701 Florin Rd. Elk Grove, CA 95624. Memorial donations can be made in John's name to Greenhaven Lutheran Church, Sign Project OR San Joaquin
Historical Society, Tractor Restoration Fund.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019