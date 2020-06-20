John Joseph Gauthier (Big Jack) Dec. 10, 1930 - May 22, 2020 After being released from the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, John mysteriously died in a rehab facility just a few hours before his first physical therapy session. Jack is preceded in death by his father George, mother Maude, wife of 60 years Diana, and son David. He leaves behind his other son John and numerous relatives. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and vacationing at Kennedy Meadows. After serving five years in the National Guard, he joined PG&E and retired after 30 years with the title of Contract Administrator. Funeral service: private. Donations: Diabetes Funds.