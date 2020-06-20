John Joseph Gauthier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Gauthier (Big Jack) Dec. 10, 1930 - May 22, 2020 After being released from the hospital after suffering a mild heart attack, John mysteriously died in a rehab facility just a few hours before his first physical therapy session. Jack is preceded in death by his father George, mother Maude, wife of 60 years Diana, and son David. He leaves behind his other son John and numerous relatives. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and vacationing at Kennedy Meadows. After serving five years in the National Guard, he joined PG&E and retired after 30 years with the title of Contract Administrator. Funeral service: private. Donations: Diabetes Funds.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved